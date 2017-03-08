Man accused of burglary, check forgery, threats

Pierce County prosecutors allege Kenneth A. Meixner Jr. spent eight days in February writing forged checks until the end of the month, when he allegedly burglarized and ransacked an Ellsworth laundromat before threatening the life of a jailer once he was behind bars.

Meixner, who is homeless, faces a total of 12 felony charges from the incidents, alleged to have occurred between Feb. 9 and March 1.

According to online records, the 25-year-old's Pierce County felony record stretches back to 2010, when he was first convicted of fleeing police. Records show Meixner has eight other open criminal cases in Pierce County, in addition to the most recent charges.

According to criminal complaints:

Ellsworth police were called Feb. 28 for a report of checks that were fraudulently cashed earlier in the month. The complainants said Meixner had tried cashing a $1,200 check of theirs after having already cashed two other checks earlier in the month for more than $2,000.

In interviews with authorities, Meixner said the complainant had given him the checks and he had discarded the remaining ones.

A check with the complainants' bank revealed Meixner had cashed a total of $4,650 worth of checks from their account between Feb. 9 and Feb. 27.

Meixner was charged March 1 with eight counts of felony forgery.

He ran into more trouble on Feb. 27 after Ellsworth police responded to a report of someone vandalizing property at a laundromat on North Broadway Street.

Police converged on the area and an officer encountered Meixner walking away from the laundromat. Meixner turned and bolted after seeing the officer's squad car. He was later caught by a Pierce County sheriff's deputy near Broz Bar.

The laundromat owner went to the business after the call and found the doors locked and the power shut off. Clothes were found scattered around the inside of the laundromat, the front glass of a vending machine was smashed out and its contents were emptied. Washing machines were also found moved around, ceiling panels were busted and surveillance cameras were found to be tampered with.

It was determined someone had broken into the the fuse box and shut off the power, causing the doors to lock. A review of surveillance video revealed Meixner was the culprit and had moved the surveillance camera's angle with a broomstick.

In an interview with police, Meixner, who was out on bond at the time, denied responsibility for the incident.

Prosecutors charged him with burglary, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal property damage and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The most recent charges stemmed from a March 1 incident at the Pierce County Jail.

A jail deputy reported that Meixner claimed he was having a heart attack, though the deputy was suspicious of the claim. The deputy summoned the jail nurse and first attempted to restrain Meixner because of threatening remarks he'd made earlier that day.

Meixner admitted to faking the health scare and then lunged at the deputy, prompting the officer to draw his Taser.

The incident caused Meixner's court hearing that day to be delayed. After being informed of the delay, Meixner told the jailer he'd better hope he never gets freedom again.

"I know where you live," the report states Meixner said told the jailer. "And I will have (your) kids and wife hanging from a tree before night time."

He returned to court March 2, where Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic ordered Meixner to be held on a $5,000 cash bond. His next court appearance was set for March 8.