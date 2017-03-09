Hudson man, 22, sentenced for fourth OWI

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman sentenced Randy T. Bryant to 330 days in jail Feb. 27. His driver's license is revoked for 30 months as part of the sentence, which requires an additional 30 months of ignition-interlock device use once his driving privileges are reinstated. He must also pay a $1,794 fine.

According to a criminal complaint:

North Hudson police were called at 9:34 p.m. Dec. 14, 2016, for a crash at 413 Sixth St. N.

One of the two drivers involved in the crash told police he was parked on the side of the road in his broken-down van when it was rear-ended by a 1999 Jeep Cherokee.

A check of the Jeep revealed several open and empty liquor bottles and a cellphone on the floor. The driver of the van said the offending motorist had gotten out of the Jeep and went home.

About 10 minutes later, Bryant's mother arrived at the scene. She told officers her son, who she described as "wasted," had caused the crash before walking home.

Bryant was described as argumentative while fielding officers' questions. He eventually admitted to crashing into a van, though he said it was parked in the middle of the road. Bryant also admitted having three or four drinks.

He was cuffed and taken to the North Hudson Police Department for field sobriety tests indoors due to cold outdoor temperatures. Bryant refused to perform the tests and refused a breath test.

Officers later received a warrant to conduct a blood draw for alcohol content. A state crime lab test revealed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.246, more than three times Wisconsin's legal limit for driving.