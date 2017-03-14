Police said Kong Meng Xiong, 28, was driving a PT Cruiser that left the road and struck a home in the 8200 block of Johanssen Avenue, knocking down a utility pole and stop sign before crashing into the front of the house.

Cottage Grove police Capt. Pete Koerner said Xiong was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and narcotics when he skidded into the house. An off-duty officer was nearby at the time and apprehended Xiong as he tried to flee.

“His intent was to leave the scene of the property accident,” Koerner said.

Xiong was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving, possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, property damage and driving without a license. Koerner said Xiong holds a driver’s permit.

Xiong was booked at Washington County jail pending a formal criminal complaint.

Xiong was not injured. The homeowners were not home at the time of the crash.