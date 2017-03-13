Cottage Grove police Capt. Pete Koerner said the driver was speeding when he skidded into the house.

"He was intoxicated, probably (used) narcotics as well," he said.

The man was not injured. The homeowners who were not home at the time of the crash.

Koerner said an off-duty officer was nearby at the time and apprehended the driver as he tried to flee.

"His intent was to leave the scene of the property accident," Koerner said.

