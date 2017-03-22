Judge doesn't take convict's words lightly

"I didn't mean it, I didn't want anyone to get hurt," Kloss said at the Thursday, March 16, sentencing. "It was talk."

But presiding Judge Eugene Harrington said those words led to Kloss' wife actually obtaining a gun and putting it at arm's reach, as he had instructed her.

"She took the first step of putting the handgun in the davenport," said Harrington, a Washburn Circuit Court judge assigned to the case in response to impartiality concerns raised earlier in the case's two-and-a-half year lifespan.

The incident didn't result in police being hurt, but Harrington said "it's the words that people use that constitute criminal behavior."

The judge then went on to sentence the 58-year-old to six years in prison, in addition to time he's already serving on a drunken driving conviction. The sentence, which requires six years on extended supervision, represented a significantly longer punishment than what was recommended in a Department of Corrections pre-sentence investigation calling for Kloss to serve one year of prison.

Harrington said he was "appalled" at the results of PSI tests that listed Kloss as a medium-level threat to the public.

"Kelly Kloss constitutes a significant threat to law enforcement officers in River Falls and Joshua Hecht in particular," the judge said.

Kloss was accused of singling out Hecht — a UW-River Falls police officer who worked for city police at the time — after being arrested in 2014. He eluded authorities for 10 months after being furloughed to attend a funeral. River Falls police arrested Kloss at his home, where he was bitten by a police dog.

Prosecutors said Kloss then made about two weeks' worth of jailhouse phone calls to his wife, Cheryl Kloss, where he commanded her to shoot at police if they came back to their house.

Kloss was convicted at trial by Harrington in January of two felonies: soliciting reckless endangerment of safety and soliciting reckless injury. He was convicted in 2016 of another crime — being a felon in possession of a firearm — during an earlier portion of the trial, which was divided into three parts; special prosecutor Rory O'Sullivan said that he was certain elements of the case would not become unfairly prejudicial to a jury considering other parts.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson indicated at the hearing that Kloss would appeal the case.

Kloss and Nelson contended at sentencing that his threats were the manifestation of perceived injustices he experienced in the criminal justice system — among those, being saddled with medical bills after being attacked in jail by a fellow inmate.

"He speaks loudly, but he has no bite whatsoever," Nelson said. "It's all bark."

Harrington later interrupted Kloss while he professed the same sentiment, telling Nelson it "sounds like he's defending the president of the United States."

Nelson responded to the comment, which Harrington couched as "gallows humor," saying unlike President Donald Trump, Kloss only has a two-week track record of making inflated claims. Nelson added that Kloss was also retracting his words, "which is something, unfortunately, our president has never done."

The exchange was a lighter moment in an otherwise solemn hearing that included statements from officers who said they were the targets of Kloss' threats.

Hecht said Kloss "was treated with nothing but respect" during the arrest. That's why he said he was disturbed to learn that Kloss harbored "hatred for me."

"I've never encountered such hatred from an individual that I've taken into custody," Hecht said.

He told Harrington the threats made against him and his family's lives remains an ongoing concern. One family member still sleeps with a shotgun, he said.

Hecht said after the hearing that the sentence brings a sense of relief.

"Justice was served," he said.

River Falls police investigator Charles Golden, who said at the hearing that "we believe that Kelly Kloss fully intended that his wife Cheryl Kloss shoot and kill" officers, expressed similar relief outside the courtroom.

"Absolutely appropriate," Golden said of the sentence.

River Falls Deputy Chief Jon Aubart agreed. Kloss, he said, "is in a place where he needs to be right now."