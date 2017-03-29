Hudson drug arrest follows heroin overdose

The suspect, identified in a criminal complaint as St. Paul resident Corey L. Maull, was arrested after the informant, who survived the episode, helped arrange a drug deal. Maull was charged Wednesday, March 22, with one count of conspiracy to commit heroin possession with intent to deliver. The 31-year-old was initially held on $10,000 cash bond, which he posted Monday, March 27.

Court records state St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman ordered Maull to post an additional $5,000 cash at Monday's hearing after it was learned Maull had not checked into the county's day-reporting center in compliance with his release order.

According to a criminal complaint:

The informant overdosed March 17 on heroin from a bag purchased from someone named "Hood," later identified as Maull. On Tuesday, March 21, the informant contacted a St. Croix County sheriff's deputy, who learned that a drug deal could be arranged with "Hood."

Through a series of text messages, the informant negotiated a deal for $750 worth of heroin to be delivered to the BP gas station on Brakke Drive in Hudson.

Officers staked out the gas station in advance and arrested Maull after he arrived at the gas pumps.

A small bag of marijuana, three cellphones and gem bags were found in Maull's car, a silver Dodge Charger.

There was no immediate sign of the four grams of heroin that was ordered up, so investigators requested a strip search once Maull got to jail. Due to the likelihood Maull had concealed the drugs, deputies requested jail staff to keep him under continuous watch.

Maull made numerous requests at the jail to use the bathroom while holding his stomach. He was allowed to use a jail toilet, where a jailer watched him remove something from his pants, "place it into the toilet and then frantically flushed the toilet," the complaint states. A strip search conducted after Maull's toilet visit turned up no contraband.

The complaint states Maull's criminal history was "very extensive" and from multiple states. Minnesota criminal records state he was convicted there for robbery in 2010 and 2014.

Maull's arraignment was set for April 26.