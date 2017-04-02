Baldwin man charged with sexual assault

Titel, 50, was ordered to post $5,000 cash bond at his initial court appearance March 24.

Authorities allege the crimes occurred between March 21 and March 23 in Baldwin and Hammond.

According to a criminal complaint, Baldwin police were sent March 22 to Titel's Windmill Drive home for a welfare check of a woman believed to be there with him.

The charging document states the officer eventually found an intoxicated Titel there, where he said he had been too drunk to remember that he was barred from the house due to a previous incident. A woman inside the home who knew Titel said he had been verbally abusive toward her.

According to the complaint, the woman later told investigators Titel had come to the house, duct-taped the door's deadbolt and propped a chair under the door to keep it from being opened. The complaint states Titel then raped and strangled the woman.

Hammond police were called on March 23 to a Norton Street home for a report that Titel was there making unwanted sexual advances toward another woman.

Police allegedly found Titel, again intoxicated, in the house. A woman there reported he had groped her while she protested, the complaint states.

Officers interviewed Titel, who said he'd been drinking since noon and didn't remember what happened. He was then arrested and jailed.

The case was set for a March 30 preliminary hearing.