Cottage Grove police investigate shots fired

Responding officers found shell casings and a broken container with marijuana in it, police Capt. Pete Koerner said. Officers also apprehended two males walking in the 8500 block of Ingersoll Avenue who were in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

"It appears that it was a drug deal gone bad; turned into a robbery," Koerner said.

No injuries were reported and there was no sign of bullets striking nearby houses.

"We don't have any indication that anyone was actually shot," Koerner said.

Local hospitals did not have record of admitting anyone with gunshot wounds overnight.

Officers are still looking for the shooter.

Koerner said they have a "good indication" of who it is, and officers will be looking for the suspect car.

The two men briefly apprehended were a 22-year-old from Brooklyn Park and a 20-year-old from Woodbury.

Both have been released.

"More investigations are needed for all the charges," Koerner said.