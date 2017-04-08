Pierce County Circuit Court briefs (April 5)

Jeffrey T. Bettin, 37, Stillwater, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a violate/harassment restraining order charge March 16. The charge stemmed from incidents on and between Oct. 30 and Nov. 9 in River Falls.

Zachary D. Hoste, 24, Cresco, Iowa, pleaded guilty and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony burglary — building or dwelling charge March 14. He was also ordered to pay $2,883.82 in restitution. Counts of credit card theft by receipt and credit card fraudulent use were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents March 25, 2014 in Ellsworth and in September or October 2014 in the town of Trimbelle.

Nathan D. Iverson, 24, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a carry concealed weapon charge March 13. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 24 incident in Ellsworth.

Brody G. Julson, 24, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony burglary — building or dwelling charge March 13. The charge resulted from incidents on and between Nov. 1, 2015 and Nov. 11, 2015 in the town of Hartland.

Dustin P. Matzke, 33, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a neglecting a child charge March 13. The charge stemmed from incidents on and between July 21 and Dec. 12 in Ellsworth.

Claudio R. Namicela, 22, Woodville, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on counts of OWI-second, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install, misdemeanor bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer March 14. The charges resulted from a March 10 incident in River Falls.

Austin B. Nygaard, 18, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on counts of felony possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC March 13. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 15 incident in River Falls.

Angela A. Olson, 37, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia March 17. The charges resulted from a March 16 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

Ethan J. Rowan, 19, River Falls, waived extradition March 14 to Wabasha County (Minn.), where he is charged with predatory offender — knowingly violate registration requirements or intentionally provide false information.

Janet L. Taylor, 38, Red Wing, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony substantial battery — intend bodily harm charge March 17. The charge stemmed from a March 11 incident in Bay City.

Closed cases

A felony substantial battery — intend bodily harm (as party to a crime) charge against Kennedy M. Johnson, 21, Welch, Minn., was dismissed March 14. The charge resulted from an Aug. 6 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Eliot F. Wright, 22, Wheeler, was sentenced to jail time served and ordered to pay $465.15 in fees and costs at a probation revocation hearing March 15. He had been convicted of possession of controlled substance Aug. 1. The charge stemmed from a March 10 incident in Prescott.