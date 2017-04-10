Search
    Body recovered from river near Grey Cloud Island

    By William Loeffler on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:22 p.m.
    The body of a male that was recovered from the Mississippi River near Grey Cloud Island Saturday evening may be that of a missing New Hope man.

    The Washington County Sheriff's Office retrieved the remains after a tugboat operator spotted them around 7:30 p.m. near river mile marker 827, according to a release from Sgt. Sara Halverson. 

    Family members told KMSP-TV that they have reason to believe that the remains are that of Adam Clark, 22. He was last seen Feb. 28 near Minnehaha Falls and Ford Parkway. His vehicle was discovered near the falls. 

    The body was released to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.  Positive identification is pending.  No further information was available.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
