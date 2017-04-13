Jacob C. Sigler, 18, entered the plea to one count of felony substantial battery Wednesday in Pierce County Circuit Court.

A preliminary hearing held before Sigler's arraignment concluded with a Pierce County court commissioner determining there was probable cause to move the case toward the trial phase.

The Maiden Rock teen was accused of punching a 16-year-old student in the fact Oct. 11, 2016, during a heated dodgeball game at the high school. The alleged victim in the case sustained a facial fracture, according to a criminal complaint.

A pretrial hearing in the case was set for April 27.