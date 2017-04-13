Prosecutor in Goeltz crash case: Hands tied by evidence

"We're extremely disappointed," said Wendy Goeltz, the mother of 22-year-old Megan Goeltz, killed Feb. 29, 2016, in a West Lakeland Township crash.

On March 31, Washington County prosecutors charged Drew T. Fleming, 21, by warrant with one count of reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor in Minnesota.

Wendy Goeltz said Wednesday she and her husband, a safety consultant who speaks to groups about distracted driving, thought Fleming would face harsher, felony-level charges.

"It's such a huge problem," she said of distracted driving, an issue that's targeted by the National Safety Council throughout April.

The prosecutor assigned to the case, Assistant Washington County Attorney Tom Wedes, acknowledged the Goeltzes' frustration.

"I know they're not happy, and I don't blame them," he said.

He said the evidence available to him tied his hands.

"With the evidence I that I have, this is what I can prove," he said. "Unfortunately, it's the best I can do."

He said Fleming turned himself into authorities Thursday, April 6, and made his first court appearance the following day.

Fleming was released Friday from Washington County jail on $6,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota State Patrol reconstructed the crash at Highway 95 and 22nd Street and concluded Fleming was distracted by his cellphone at the time of the collision. The charging document describes the roadway at the time of the crash as dry and clear of ice, snow or gravel.

The complaint states Fleming's vehicle veered off the road, entered a ditch and vaulted, striking Megan Goeltz's vehicle. She was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was pronounced dead.

If convicted, Fleming faces a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Fleming returns to court in Stillwater June 8.