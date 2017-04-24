Intelligence information led investigators to California, where with the assistance of local law enforcement, Costa was arrested near Van Nuys. He is currently in custody in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, the Minnesota Department of Corrections said in a news statement. The department also praised law enforcement in Minnesota and California, the public and the media for help in this search.

Costa was released from prison on July 25, 2016, to Intensive Supervised Release by Olmsted County. He has been on fugitive status since April 14, 2017, when he absconded from his supervision while residing in Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Corrections issued a statewide press release April 17.

Costa had been last seen leaving his residence on a black mountain bike wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.

He is known to use the aliases Maliik Gouli and Malik Mujaheed Hassan Costa.

Costa is described as 38 years old, caucasian, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has three documented tattoos: left wrist, right forearm and right calf.

He has a criminal history that includes two convictions for criminal sexual conduct against known juvenile females in 2004 and 2012. He also has two convictions for failing to register as a predatory offender.

Citizens are asked not to attempt to confront Costa. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the DOC Investigator assigned to the case at 651-361-7777.

