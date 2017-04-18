A person of interest had been arrested in another jurisdiction on an unrelated offense, Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said Tuesday afternoon. The investigation was continuing, he said.

Police said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

Red Wing Police Department was assisted by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Red Wing Fire Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Red Wing police at 651-385-3155. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Minnesota Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

