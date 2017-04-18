According to a Woodbury police report, dispatchers took a call at 4:09 a.m. at Kwik Trip on Hudson Road about a disoriented woman bleeding from the face who said she’d jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The woman told police she was walking from a sports bar on Geneva Avenue North in Oakdale when a black four-door sedan pulled up and someone offered her a ride.

Two men were in the car and at some point a gun was pointed at the woman, according to the report.

She managed to get free near Woodbury Drive and Interstate 94 and walked to the gas station, the report states.

Maplewood police, who did not return a call Tuesday morning seeking comment on the incident, were investigating the case.