The complaint alleges Jones shot Masterjohn in the chest at short range in the early morning hours of April 18.

PREVIOUSLY: Authorities investigate homicide in Red Wing; person of interest found

Jones, who was being held in Pierce County on Wednesday, is expected to appear in a Wisconsin court for possible extradition to Goodhue County to be arraigned on the charges. No court date was provided.

Red Wing police said Tuesday that a "person of interest" was arrested in Pierce County shortly after the shooting on an unrelated offense.

Jones was booked into Pierce County Jail at 3:18 a.m. April 18 on a charge of knowingly fleeing an officer, according to jail records. His residence is listed as an address in Red Wing.

Officers responded to Red Wing's east end after midnight April 18 for a report of an unconscious male on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Sanderson Street. The deceased man, later identified by police as Masterjohn, had been the victim of a gunshot wound.

The homicide investigation involved Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Goodhue County prosecutors will continue to work with these agencies as well as Pierce County Attorney's Office, according to the news release.

More from the Republican Eagle