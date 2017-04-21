Jahnke worked as a darkroom technician at the Pierce County Herald in the 1980s. The Herald is part of the RiverTown Multimedia newspaper group.

"Our hearts are breaking right now," sister Jenny Vance said Wednesday night.

All four deputies have been placed on standard administrative leave. They are Lisa Daly, a 25-year veteran; Doug Haider, an 11-year veteran; Sara Naglosky, 4 months and Andre Rongitsch, a 12-year veteran.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, deputies on patrol spotted a parked car and an RV that they deemed to be suspicious.

According to the BCA's preliminary investigation, the two deputies approached the car and a woman inside told them that a male, identified by the medical examiner as Jahnke, was inside the RV. As the deputies approached the RV from either side, Haider and Daly arrived. The deputies located Jahnke sitting in the driver compartment of the vehicle.

After attempting to speak with Jahnke through the driver compartment, the four deputies entered the RV. While trying to identify Jahnke, a struggle ensued during which two deputies deployed their Tasers, but the Tasers were ineffective. At that point in the struggle, Jahnke disarmed one of the deputies, said the BCA. Rongitsch then fired his weapon, striking Jahnke, said the report. The four deputies immediately rendered first aid and requested an ambulance.

He was taken to Regions Hospital, in St. Paul, where he died. The woman was interviewed and released.

"He was loved by many people," Vance said of her brother. "Everybody he ever talked with just fell in love with him. He was charming and a really great person. We love him, and we're going to miss him."