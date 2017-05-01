Tanner S. Pierce, 27, was charged Monday, April 17, in Pierce County Circuit Court with one count of felony false imprisonment and two misdemeanors — misdemeanor battery and negligent handling of a weapon. He was released from Pierce County Jail later that day on a signature bond after making his initial court appearance.

According to a criminal complaint:

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and Spring Valley police were called just before midnight Friday, April 14, to Pierce’s North Public Street home, where a domestic disturbance was reported.

Officers interviewed three people at the scene — Pierce, his mother and his live-in girlfriend.

Pierce’s girlfriend reported he pushed her to the ground and held her down. The woman then called Pierce’s mother to come to the house.

That prompted an argument between Pierce and his mother after she arrived. Pierce eventually grabbed a shotgun, loaded it with a shell and pointed it at his mother’s head, an allegation the mother corroborated.

Officers found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in a bedroom in the house.

Pierce told officers he did grab the gun off the wall, but never pointed it at his mother. He admitted to pushing down his girlfriend and holding her to the ground.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for April 27.