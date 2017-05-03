New Richmond woman faces felony charges

Preliminary hearings were set for May 23 in St. Croix County Circuit Court for Marquita D. Sheffel on charges of uttering a forgery, financial institution fraud — both felonies — and one misdemeanor count of receiving or concealing stolen property. The 25-year-old is set to appear the same day in St. Croix County on one count of failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child, a felony.

A criminal complaint filed in the forgery case states New Richmond police were alerted in September 2016 to a fraud report from Polk County. A woman there reported a book of checks had been stolen from her mailbox and several had been cashed.

According to the complaint, two of those checks were cashed at Royal Credit Union branches in New Richmond and Somerset. The complaint alleges each of the checks was made out to Sheffel. Other checks were cashed by Sheffel at the Royal Credit Union branch in Amery, the complaint states.

In an interview with Polk County investigators, Sheffel admitted to cashing the checks, the complaint states. The charging document goes on to state that Sheffel told investigators she got the checks from an unidentified friend.

A Royal Credit Union official reported the loss added up to $2,183, according to the complaint.

A separate complaint alleges a child under Sheffel's care was abused by 36-year-old New Richmond resident Devon E. Bryant, who is charged in St. Croix County with one count of felony child abuse. The charges against Sheffel allege she and Bryant discussed discipline for the child, which involved a belt. Bryant later told investigators he used a belt Feb. 2 on the child as discipline.

Bryant, who had been held in St. Croix County jail on $10,000 cash bond, had that amount modified Monday, May 1, to $500. He waived extradition to another jurisdiction on Tuesday, May 2.