Ellsworth police: No trespassing at the new school

Suspicious people reported

A delivery driver at Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery asked a police officer for assistance after seeing a male and female coming out of an abandoned building in the 400 block of East Wall Street at 6 a.m. June 27. The driver said both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants and ran into the woods. Police checked the area, but could not locate the pair.

Fender bender

Douglas Matzek, 69, Maiden Rock, collided with Gary Leonard, 81, Ellsworth, when he was turning into the Freedom gas station at 10:48 a.m. June 28. Matzek failed to see Leonard stopped to turn into the gas station and collided with the rear end of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Citation

Kari Johnson, 40, Ellsworth, was given a citation for being unable to provide proof of insurance and warned for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at Hill Street and Highway 10 at 10:18 a.m. June 29.