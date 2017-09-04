Hudson police: back alley damage; an aerosol can gift?

Parking lot incident

Suspicious activity was reported at Walmart on Crestview Drive at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. A woman said a man, described as about 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall with blue eyes, attempted to open her door. He then gave her an aerosol can that she returned. She said the man then walked away and attempted to give the can to another woman before getting into a vehicle and driving away. The woman said he appeared to be on something and his eyes were bloodshot. She provided the license plate of the vehicle he drove away in. An officer contacted the owner of the vehicle, who said he had lent it to a friend recently. The officer called the friend who said he was disoriented at the time and remembered the interaction, but denied trying to open the door. He said he was trying to give the can away because he is an addict and had started to huff the aerosol cans a couple days ago. The man's father said he was taking him to treatment that day.

Playground, not a workout gym

Officers were called to EP Rock Elementary School on Friday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. for a man on the playground that the school wanted to leave. The man said he was using the playground to work out, which he usually does in the evening, but came early that day. Another officer said that after he was first asked to leave he sat on a bench for approximately 15 minutes. An officer told him he could not use the playground and had to check in with the front office if he was going to be on school grounds during the day. The man said he understood and left.

Construction site theft

Almost $7,000 in tools were reported stolen from a construction project in the 2400 block of Foxglove Circle. The painting company owner said the housing units are not locked and the overhead garage door remains open. The theft occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Missing were two paint sprayers, cordless drill and power sander and vacuum combo, a total of $6700.

Motion alarm activated

Trespassing and possible damage were reported at 2200 Carmichael Street on Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. The property manager said someone unscrewed a piece of plywood that covered an opening on the south side of the building. The motion alarm was activated by the action. No property damage was found. The property manager had walked through the building before police arrived and did not observe anyone or anything out of place. Officers performed a brief sweep of the first floor and an exterior building.

Domestic results in one man at gunpoint

On Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of physical domestic disturbance involving a knife at a residence in the 200 block of Canyon Pass. En route, the officers were advised a deputy was on site and had one man at gunpoint. Upon arrival, a Hudson officer handcuffed the man and searched him. The officer did not find a knife or other weapons. The man heard his rights, and was willing to speak with the officer. He told the officer that his girlfriend had called an ex and become upset, hitting him with two picture frames from off the wall. He was not injured. The man said his girlfriend then grabbed a steak knife and said she was going to call the police and stab herself so he would get in trouble. The officer then spoke to the girlfriend who said she did call the ex and break the frames. She said she grabbed the knife because she was afraid of her boyfriend. The woman had a small scratch on the heel of her left hand but otherwise neither party was injured. Neither wanted to press charges. The girlfriend left for the night.