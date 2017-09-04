Police said the suspect, a 36-year-old man known to the victim, remained inside the home and initially refused to exit.

A Dakota County SWAT team secured the scene as authorities negotiated with the suspect. Police said the suspect emerged from the home unarmed about 10:30 p.m. and was arrested without incident. Nicholas Orion Carlson was booked into the Dakota County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault but had not been formally charged as of Monday.

Farmington police had assistance from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeville, Apple Valley and Burnsville police.