Ellsworth police: Two arrested using false names

• Steve Schutz, 57, River Falls, was cited for not wearing a seat belt after being pulled over near Crosscut Avenue and Wall Street at 3:29 p.m. Aug. 28.

• James Stockwell, 47, Ellsworth, was cited for not wearing a seat belt after being pulled over near Industrial Park Road and North Maple Street at 4:01 p.m. Aug. 28.

• Jeffrey Nelson, 52, Ellsworth, was cited for not wearing a seat belt after being pulled over near Maple and Ray dtreets at 4:24 p.m. Aug. 28.

Crash

Leslie Allen, 35, Ellsworth was operating a semi-tractor attempting to turn onto North Maple Street when Allen said a smaller red vehicle turned out of the Freedom parking lot, running into his left front bumper at 5:36 a.m. Aug. 29. Allen swerved to avoid the front bumper damage and struck a vehicle driven by Steven Hove, 44, Red Wing in the rear. The red vehicle left the scene. There were no injuries to report.

Domestic abuse arrest

Wylee Rivera, 20, Ellsworth was arrested for domestic abuse at 12:12 p.m. Aug. 30 after getting into a dispute with his sister, Kody Rivera, 21, Ellsworth. Kody Rivera called police after Wylee Rivera punched her multiple times in the face. The two had gotten into a yelling match after Wylee Rivera asked Kody Rivera for rent money, in which Kody Rivera became upset and began yelling. Wylee Rivera admitted to punching his sister in the face and was taken into custody.

Multiple arrests, one citation

Two were arrested after police found the owner of the vehicle they were driving had a warrant out for their arrest at 1:40 p.m. Aug. 30. Taylor Duffield, 26, Menomonie was arrested for obstructing/resisting an officer and operating a vehicle after revocation, while Breanna Seekamp, 21, Nelson was arrested for obstructing/resisting an officer. Duffield was driving the vehicle when stopped, but identified himself as Shane Duffield. Seekamp, was hesitant to give her name, but eventually told police her name was Alyssa Booth, a common alias she used. After further investigation by police, they identified both Duffield and Seekamp for their true names and placed them both under arrest. A third passenger, Kenneth Parris, 39, Red Wing was cited for operating without a valid license as well because the officer saw him driving at an earlier time.

Probation arrest

Keira Olson, 37, River Falls was arrested for a probation violation at 3:12 p.m. Aug. 30.

James Leonard, 23, Ellsworth was arrested for a probation violation at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 31.

Javan Kastberg, 26, Ellsworth was arrested for a probation violation at 2:43 p.m. Aug. 31.

Crash leads to citation

A minor two-vehicle accident led to a citation for inattentive driving at the 600th block of East Main Street at 4:36 p.m. Aug. 30. Jennifer Hammel, 29, Plum City stated she was operating southbound on Morse Street when a vehicle struck her rear bumper. The vehicle was driven by Kerry Nelson, 58, Ellsworth who stated a truck was blocking his view when he pulled out. Nelson was given a citation. No injuries were reported.

Slow down in town

Tasha Marohn, 41, St. Paul was cited for excessive speeding near Industrial Park Road and North Maple Street at 11:38 p.m. Aug. 31. Marohn was clocked going 47 mph near the entrance to the Pierce County Fairgrounds. Marohn was pulled over and was cited.