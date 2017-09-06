Pierce County sheriff's blotter

Traffic trouble

• A deputy on patrol Aug. 28 at Highway 63 and 810th Street stopped a motorcycle that showed its registered owner without a motorcycle endorsement. The bike also had fogged-out tail lights and red-and-blue blinkers. The driver was cited for the endorsement violation and was given warnings for the other infractions.

• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 9:03 p.m. Aug. 31 on Highway 63 in Hager City for a vehicle with expired registration. A strong odor of marijuana was detected, prompting a search of the vehicle. Marijuana remnants were found and the vehicle's occupants admitted to recently smoking pot in the vehicle.

• Deputies checked Aug. 29 on a disabled boat trailer on Highway 10 in Ellsworth. A man towing the boat was arrested for a Dane County warrant and was cited for marijuana possession.

• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 1 at county roads D and EE in Bay City on a vehicle with a defective license plate lamp. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of meth possession and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Bad parking job leads to OWI arrest

A deputy checked on a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at 7:50 p.m. Aug. 29 at N1090 825th St. in Hager City. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense.

Bank alarm generates check

Deputies assisted Ellsworth police at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 30 with an alarm at 388 W. Main St. A person was seen inside the bank and was "very uncooperative" in providing credentials or leaving the building when asked, according to a preliminary report. Deputies eventually spoke with the branch manager and learned the person had authorization to be in the bank to complete work.

Miscellaneous

• A construction worker reported finding a cellphone Aug. 28 on Main Street in Ellsworth. The device was turned over to a deputy who determined ownership by accessing its Facebook app. The deputy delivered the phone to its owner.

• An unlocked bicycle was reported stolen Aug. 29 from W7280 170th Ave. in Bay City.

• Officers responded at 9:38 p.m. Aug. 31 to the Harbor Bar in Hager City for a shots-fired report. It was determined the sound had been fireworks. Suspects were warned.