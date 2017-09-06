Man charged with attempted murder in Farmington shooting

Nicholas Orion Carlson, 35, of Farmington, was charged Sept. 6 with attempted second-degree murder with intent to kill, first-degree assault and second-degree assault — all felonies. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a Farmington residence shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on a report that a woman had been shot by her boyfriend. Officers found the woman lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where it was determined she had been shot four times and sustained several injuries, including an abdominal injury that required emergency surgery.

The alleged shooter, later identified as Carlson, was reportedly still inside the residence when officers arrived. Carlson exited the house after approximately 40 minutes and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The woman, identified in court documents as KH, told police she and Carlson were discussing their relationship in the basement of her parents' house, where they both reside. During the discussion, Carlson allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and shot her as she fled up the stairs to escape.

"This appears to be another case of domestic violence that almost took a life in our community," according to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom in a news release Sept. 6. "We wish the victim well in her recovery from this violent crime."

Carlson made his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday. Bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions by Dakota County District Court Judge Jerome Abrams. Carlson's next court appearance is set for Oct. 19 in Hastings.