Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man allegedly came from N.D. to take child

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Michael Parmeter

    A man allegedly traveled from North Dakota to Prescott, where authorities say a parental abduction was reported last month.

    The Aug. 29 incident led to the eventual arrest of Michael R. Parmeter, 37, who was later charged in Pierce County Circuit Court with felony interference with child custody.

    Prescott police said the incident began unfolding when the child's mother got a text that the boy's father — Parmeter — had taken the 8-year-old from her house. The woman had last seen her son outside shooting baskets.

    When she went out to check on him after receiving the text, the boy was gone.

    The mother called police, who tried to contact Parmeter, a Stanley, N.D. resident. Police said he didn't respond to calls or text messages.

    Police then learned that Parmeter had "apparently come from North Dakota, where he resides, to take the child," according to a statement from Interim Prescott Police Chief Rob Funk.

    Authorities keyed in on the Bloomington, Minn., area after learning Parmeter had flown into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the past. Bloomington police, along with Hennepin County sheriff's deputies and airport police went on alert.

    Funk said airport officers eventually located Parmeter at the airport with the boy. The child was reunited with his mother without incident.

    Parmeter was jailed in Hennepin County before being transferred to Pierce County on Sept. 8. He was later released the same day on signature bond.

    Parmeter is scheduled for a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing in Pierce County.

    Funk said the case remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsprescottwisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness