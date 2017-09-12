Man allegedly came from N.D. to take child

Prescott police said the incident began unfolding when the child's mother got a text that the boy's father — Parmeter — had taken the 8-year-old from her house. The woman had last seen her son outside shooting baskets.

When she went out to check on him after receiving the text, the boy was gone.

The mother called police, who tried to contact Parmeter, a Stanley, N.D. resident. Police said he didn't respond to calls or text messages.

Police then learned that Parmeter had "apparently come from North Dakota, where he resides, to take the child," according to a statement from Interim Prescott Police Chief Rob Funk.

Authorities keyed in on the Bloomington, Minn., area after learning Parmeter had flown into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the past. Bloomington police, along with Hennepin County sheriff's deputies and airport police went on alert.

Funk said airport officers eventually located Parmeter at the airport with the boy. The child was reunited with his mother without incident.

Parmeter was jailed in Hennepin County before being transferred to Pierce County on Sept. 8. He was later released the same day on signature bond.

Parmeter is scheduled for a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing in Pierce County.

Funk said the case remains under investigation.