Pierce County sheriff's blotter

Beldenville burglary

A burglary was reported Sept. 15 at W4709 690th Ave. in Beldenville. The burglary, reported by a contractor, occurred at a home under construction.

Domestic incidents lead to arrests

• A disorderly person was reported Sept. 16 at W9490 300th Ave. in Hager City. The suspect left before deputies arrived, but was later found and arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and bail jumping.

• Multiple deputies responded at 2:46 p.m. Sept. 16 to N1524 452nd St. in Maiden Rock for a domestic disturbance. The people involved had been separated by the time officers arrived. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

• Deputies were sent Sept. 17 to 372 W. Main St. in Ellsworth for a possible fight in progress. A man there was later arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct.

Traffic trouble

• Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle driving all over the road at 7:39 a.m. at County Road OO and Highway 35 in Hager City. A deputy found the vehicle and later ticketed the driver for operating left of center and having expired registration.

• A deputy on patrol Sept. 13 at County Road OO and Highway 10 in Ellsworth stopped a vehicle after it was learned the registered owner had no driver's license and several warrants. The driver was ultimately arrested for the warrants and was ticketed for operating without a license.

• Deputies assisted Prescott police Sept. 14 at 236 Broad St. on a traffic stop for a vehicle reported in a suspicious activity complaint. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-related charges.

• Deputies responded Sept. 15 to County Road O and Highway 65 in River Falls for a report of a car passing all over the road. Deputies spoke with the complainant and the suspect, and determined it was a possible road rage incident. Both drivers were advised of proper driving etiquette.

Maine-bound hitchhiker

A deputy was dispatched Sept. 14 for a hitchhiker on Highway 63 in Hager City. The hitchhiker reported he was walking to Maine. He was given a courtesy ride to an unspecified location, though presumably not Maine.

Stolen vehicle discovered

Deputies were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. Sept. 15 to a vehicle in the roadway at W6313 Main St. in Bay City. The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen in Red Wing.

Miscellaneous

• A caller reported Sept. 11 that items had been dumped next to a driveway at N8633 County Road P in Spring Valley. Items included a couch, tires, a washer, a dryer and mattresses.

• Deputies took a report Sept. 11 of a vehicle that fell off a retaining wall at 303 Hill Road in Plum City. The incident happened after the vehicle's parking brake failed and rolled.

• Officers checked on a man sleeping in a car at 4 a.m. Sept. 16 at 515 Main St. in Plum City. The man said he decided to sleep there after drinking at a bar. He was told not to drive until he sobered up.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Randall W. Tyra, 57, Durand, crashed into a guardrail at 7:54 a.m. Sept. 1 on Highway 35 in the town of Isabelle. Tyra, who was not injured, said he'd fallen asleep at the wheel. He was cited for operating after suspension and inattentive driving.

• Vehicle driven by Becky L. Bechel, 39, St. Paul, crashed into a ditch at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 2 on Highway 65 in the town of River Falls. Bechel was not injured. She told deputies she'd fallen asleep at the wheel.

• Vehicle driven by Kayla L. Christopherson, 24, Ellsworth, crashed on a road under construction at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on County Road V in the town of Hartland. The crash occurred on a portion of roadway under construction where a paved section met up with a gravel section. Christopherson told deputies she had driven around road-closed signs. She was cited for failure to obey a sign.

• Vehicle driven by Sterling B. Carlson, 22, Cannon Falls, Minn., was rear-ended by a semi-trailer driven by Vladimir Vukovic, 54, Akron, Ohio, at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 on Highway 63 in the town of Trenton. The crash occurred when Vukovic's foot fell off the clutch, causing the semi to leap forward. The impact of the collision caused Carlson's vehicle to strike the back of a vehicle driven by Roger D. Pasche, 69, Red Wing. No injuries were reported.

• Motorcycle driven by Paul A. Chamberlin, 79, Mendota Heights, Minn., crashed at 12:58 p.m. Sept. 13 on Highway 10 at County Road O in the town of Trimbelle. Chamberlin was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with suspected minor injuries.