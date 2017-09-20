Flowing Rivers, in River Falls, is proud to donate a second vest to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit. This multi-threat vest donation is dedicated to all police K-9 officers, who often enter dangerous situations ahead of their human counterparts, as they both protect and serve our communities.

K-9 Garza is a 17-month-old Dutch shepherd who is certified in patrol and tracking/trailing with his partner, deputy Shilts, Jr., after successfully completing training with the City of St. Paul Police Department in May 2017. Garza was named in honor of U.S. Special Operations ranger Damian Garza, who lost his life while deployed overseas. He loves spending time with Shilts Jr.'s family, swimming and sleeping on top of his doghouse.

The multi-threat vest, provided by Hero K9, will be shipped directly to the department through Hero K9's distributor, Streicher's. A complimentary BarkBox will also be sent to the department for each K-9 receiving equipment related to this grant award, thanks to Bark & Co., in New York.