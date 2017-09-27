Hastings police shut down counterfeit activity

"Thanks to the hard work of our initial responding officers, a significant counterfeiting operation was dismantled," said Bryan Schafer, Hastings chief of police.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were contacted Sept. 11 by law enforcement from the Red Wing Police Department about Kuhns, who had active felony warrants. Information was provided that led them to believe Kuhns was in the city of Hastings.

Hastings officers located the RV where Kuhns was staying. Officers heard Kuhns moving around and coughing inside, but he refused to exit. For two hours, officers attempted to get Kuhns out of the RV. Eventually he complied and was taken into custody on outstanding warrants. A $10 counterfeit bill was located in Kuhn's pocket during a search.

A vehicle was located next to the RV. The vehicle was believed to be stolen. In plain view of the front driver seat was a printer. It was learned that the RV had been reported stolen out of Store City, Iowa, in 2016.

A search warrant was executed and the following items were found: printer containing three sheets of counterfeit currency, more than 100 items of counterfeit currency valued over $7,400, hundreds of check blanks, firearm parts and copies of counterfeit and forged checks and Walmart gift cards.

According to police, it is possible that a number of counterfeit $50 bills have been passed throughout the metro area related to the case. Anyone who has received one of these bills is asked to contact the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300 or the Secret Service Field Office at 612-348-1800.