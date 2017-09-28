Ellsworth police: You can't dump manure in town

Cow manure dumping in town?

A complainant called the village asking if they could dump cow manure in the woods across from St. Francis School and on top of the hill above Family Dollar and Main Street near a residence at the top at 6:09 p.m. Sept. 20. The complainant was notified that due to zoning issues, they could not dump cow manure in those areas.

Arrests

• Tony Huppert, 45, Ellsworth, was arrested for an alleged domestic assault in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates Street at 9:49 p.m. Sept. 22.

• Randy Klawiter, 20, Beldenville, was arrested after making threats towards law enforcement near Cairns Street at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 23. Klawiter was pulled over initially for operating an ATV on Evergreen Estates Street. The ATV didn't have the proper stickers displayed, but he was able to provide the current stickers. Klawiter was told he'd be issued a citation and was told to push the ATV to a relative's home. Police later saw Klawiter operating his ATV on Cairns Street and pulled him over again. Klawiter then began making threats towards police when he then fled on foot upon being told he would be arrested.

Seatbelt 101

A vehicle traveling 33 miles per hour near Piety and Viola streets was pulled over for speeding and a defective brake light at 9:59 a.m. Sept. 23. Laurie Larson, 43, Ellsworth was operating the vehicle when it was observed her seat belt was connected, but behind her back. Police gave Larson a citation for not wearing a seat belt and gave verbal warnings for the speed and defective brake light.