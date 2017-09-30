• A rogue cow was out for stroll at 5:08 p.m. Sept. 18 at 410th Avenue and County Road D near Ellsworth. Police found the owner and the cow was escorted back to the pasture.

Sticky fingers

• A complainant reported theft by fraud at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 18 at W10918 County Road FF near River Falls.

Lost phone

At 1:16 p.m. Sept. 18, police responded to the area of N3464 County Road D near Bay City, where two females were looking in a ditch where a recent crash took place. The women were victims of a stolen vehicle that had crashed and were looking for a cellphone.

Neighbor disputes, sibling disagreements, domestics

• Police spoke with a man (address N1610 715th St., Bay City) at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 18 in the sheriff's department lobby about a property dispute between he and his siblings after a family member died. Police advised it is a civil issue that needs to be brought before an attorney or civil court. Police cannot separate the property between siblings.

• Police spoke to a man at 2:58 p.m. Sept. 18 (address N7838 535th St., Spring Valley) who said he is having an ongoing issue with his neighbors.

• A woman requested extra patrols in the area of N7848 535th St., Spring Valley, after speaking to police about an ongoing neighbor dispute and vandalism issue. She said she suspects her neighbor of damaging her truck, though she has no proof. The complaint was documented.

• A woman called police at 5:03 p.m. Sept. 13 at N1610 715th St., Bay City for a trespassing complaint. Police advised her the man wasn't trespassing as it is his residence, so advised she'd need to pursue an eviction notice if she didn't want him there. She attempted to file a theft complaint, but police determined it was a civil issue. At 2:38 p.m. Sept. 20, an attorney called police on behalf of a client in this ongoing matter to report a brother trespassing on the property. Police advised he couldn't be prevented from going into his own residence unless an eviction is in place. The sister allegedly blocked off access to the property with a vehicle across the driveway.

• Police spoke to someone involved in an alleged rolling domestic incident at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at W4890 Highway 29, Spring Valley. Both parties talked to police. They were separated for the afternoon.

Traffic troubles

• A driver stopped by police at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1005th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City was cited for speeding and possession of THC.

• Police stopped another vehicle at 1005th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City at 9:03 p.m. Sept. 18 for speeding. The driver received a citation for operating without a license.

• Police received a call concerning a car vs. rock accident at 5:36 pm. Sept. 20 at Highway 65 and County Road W between Ellsworth and River Falls. The caller said he'd remove the vehicle himself.

• Police assisted Pepin County at 7:17 p.m. Sept. 20 in speaking to a subject who had allegedly been using red emergency lights and making contact with another person. The person was advised not to use those lights again.

• A driver who forgot to dim the highbeams at 1:56 a.m. Sept. 23 at 945th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City was pulled over and ultimately arrested fro possession of schedule II narcotics.

• Police discovered broken glass all over the roadway at 7:53 a.m. Sept. 23 at 770th Street and Highway 63 near Hager City. The glass was cleared.

• A caller requested extra patrol at 8:39 a.m. Sept. 23 at county roads B and I near Spring Valley. The man said people often speed there and he is concerned for students getting on and off the bus.

• A woman was arrested for OWI — first at 7:16 p.m. Sept. 24 at W12983 648th Ave., Prescott, after police were called there for an alleged vehicle and money theft.

• A driver was arrested for OWI — fourth at 8:19 p.m. Sept. 24 at highways 10 and 63, Ellsworth. Police saw the vehicle make a lane change without signaling.

Suspicions arise

• Police responded to N2033 County Road K in Hager City at 1:53 a.m. Sept. 19 for the sound of glass being broken and dogs barking. Police were unable to find any broken glass or anything suspicious.

• A caller told police at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 21 that suspicious activities are ongoing at W3613 Highway 35 in Maiden Rock. She said young adult males frequent the premises at all hours of the day. She believes drug use and/or sales are going on. She also said the village reported that property as using a larger amount of water than usual. She requested extra patrol.

Can't be found in Texas

A rural River Falls woman called police at 10:32 a.m. Sept. 20 to report her ex-husband as missing as she couldn't reach him. He lives in Texas and has never lived in Wisconsin. He was located alive and well in the Lone Star state.

Motorcycle mayhem

• A black motorcycle allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 300 block of Winter Avenue in Elmwood. Deputies couldn't locate the motorcycle.

• Police encountered a man trying to put a motorcycle in the trunk of his car at 7:38 p.m. Sept. 21 at Crosstown Road and North Maple Street in Ellsworth. He was told he couldn't haul the motorcycle in the trunk of a car.

'How'd that get there?'

A property owner called police at 1:02 p.m. Sept. 23 at 300 Court Road in Plum City to report someone from the trailer court illegally dumping garbage on his vacant lot. Personal information was found in the trash bags. The suspect said he doesn't know how his garbage got there, but promised to take care of it.

Structure fire

Fire crews were called to an abandoned structure fire at 4:43 a.m. Sept. 24 at N7804 535th St., Spring Valley. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Miscellaneous

• Police arrested a person at 7:55 p.m. Sept. 20 at 520 W. Elm St. who had a warrant out.

• A damaged mailbox and mail were reported at 4:11 pm. Sept. 21 at W8192 370th Ave., Ellsworth. It was determined the township mowing the ditch caused the damage.

• Police took a property damage complaint at 10:43 a.m. Sept. 23 at N7540 County Road F near River Falls. The caller showed police damage to a mailbox and miscellaneous car parts.

• Deputies assisted Spring Valley police at 7:51 p.m. Sept. 23 at a residence in the 200 block of Terrace Street, where a person was allegedly suicidal and combative. The person was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

• A caller reported at 3:50 p.m. Sept. 24 that someone had turned the water on in the milk house at W6217 Highway 63 near Ellsworth. It flooded the barn and nearby pasture, but didn't cause any damage. The caller requested extra patrol.

Accidents

• Police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 23 at 430th Avenue and County Road O near Ellsworth. The operator denied EMS and there was no damage to the bike.

• Police were called to a bicycle crash with injury at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 23 at Highway 10 and 1090th Street. The subject hit rocks and lost control of the bike; the cyclist was transported by EMS.

• John W. Cooke, 60, New Richmond, had to be airlifted after a single motorcycle crash at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 23 at N4588 County Road O, Ellsworth. Deputies assisted the state patrol as needed.

• Police were called at 10:11 p.m. Sept. 23 to 890th Avenue and Highway 63, where a person was seen stumbling around a motorcycle tipped over just over the county line. The bike was towed after contact was made with the driver.