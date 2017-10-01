Pierce County circuit court -- criminal

Jacob A. Danielson, 35, Bay City, posted a $3,000 signature bond on receiving or concealing stolen property, possess drug paraphernalia and operating while revoked (alcohol related) charges Sept. 12. The charges resulted from a Sept. 9 incident in the town of Hartland.

Ahdronemus D. Gooden, 37, Bay City, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on operate without valid license (third within three years), misdemeanor bail jumping and possess drug paraphernalia charges Sept. 11. The charges stemmed from a July 25 incident in the town of Hartland.

Dean A. Johnson, 54, Ellsworth, posted a $3,000 signature bond on felony OWI — fifth/sixth, operating while revoked (alcohol related) and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install charges Sept. 11. The charges resulted from a Sept. 10 incident in Ellsworth.

John M. McLevis, 66, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge Sept. 11. The charge stemmed from a July 9 incident in River Falls.

Tyler C. Miller, 22, Prior Lake, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on a disorderly conduct charge Sept. 11. The charge resulted from a May 31 incident in the town of Oak Grove.

Joseph A. Perry, 35, Prescott, posted a $1,500 signature bond on felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct charges Sept. 11. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 9 incident in Prescott.

Alisa M. Price, 36, River Falls, waived extradition Sept. 11 to Dakota County (Minnesota) Circuit Court, where she was convicted of a fifth degree drug possession charge April 14, 2016 and place on probation, but failed to meet the terms of her probation.

Matthew M. Regenscheid, 27, Bay City, pleaded innocent and posted two $1,000 signature bonds in two separate cases on operating while revoked (alcohol related), operating while revoked (alcohol related, fourth +), ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install and misdemeanor bail jumping (two) charges Sept. 11. The charges resulted from incidents Aug. 1 in the town of Diamond Bluff and July 25 in the town of Isabelle.

Breanna M. Seekamp, 21, homeless, posted a $3,000 signature bond on receiving or concealing stolen property and possess drug paraphernalia (both as party to a crime) charges Sept. 12. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 9 incident in the town of Hartland.

Julie A. Thompson, 58, Hager City, pleaded innocent and posted a $500 signature bond on a disorderly conduct Sept. 11. The charge resulted from a Sept. 10 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Daniel A. Ziemer, 32, Plymouth, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia and carry concealed weapon charges Sept. 15. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 14 incident in Prescott.

Closed cases

A disorderly conduct charge against Jayne M. Anderson, 54, Ellsworth, was dismissed Sept. 11. The charge resulted from a July 11, 2016 incident in Ellsworth.

Jeremy J. Clarin, 39, St. Cloud, was convicted of felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine, sentenced to one year in jail (concurrent with a Minnesota prison sentence) and fined $515 Sept. 11. A possession of THC charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 19, 2015 in River Falls.

Operating while revoked (alcohol related) and misdemeanor bail jumping charges against Tyler C. Gilbertson, 27, Ellsworth, were dismissed Sept. 11. The charges resulted from an April 20 incident in Ellsworth.

An issue of worthless checks charge against Cynthia K. Mowery, 55, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was dismissed Sept. 11. The charge stemmed from a January 2004 incident.

A receiving or concealing stolen property charge against Anthony M. Oellrich, 24, River Falls, was dismissed Sept. 11. The charge resulted from a May 16, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Lynsey D. Poellinger, 23, Hastings, Minnesota, was convicted of possession of THC, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Sept. 11. Information was filed on possess with intent — psilocin, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia (all as party to a crime) charges. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 10 incident in the town of Trenton.

Bradley G. Rietmann, 41, Osseo, was convicted of vehicle operator flee/elude officer and sentenced to 182 days in jail Sept. 11. Two possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents May 1, 2016 in the town of Trenton and Dec. 23, 2015 in Spring Valley.

A criminal damage to property charge against Matthew D. Sackreiter, 21, Plainview, Minnesota, was dismissed Sept. 14. The charge stemmed from an incident in River Falls that occurred between April 23, 2015 and April 24, 2015,

Patrick D. Sullivan, 20, Bay City, was convicted of posts or publishes private representation without consent and disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $886 Sept. 12. The charges resulted from a Jan. 10 incident in the town of Oak Grove.