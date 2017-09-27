Trial set for man accused of Prescott stabbing

Dennis Allan Frank, 66, also faces aggravated battery by use of a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment charges stemming from an Aug. 15 incident at 635 Pine St. in Prescott in which Frank is accused of stabbing his roommate, a 51-year-old woman who was rushed to Regions Hospital for emergency surgery. The charging document states she lost about 2 liters of blood during the episode.

Prescott police were called at 7:02 p.m. Aug. 15 to Camelot Apartments, where Frank reported a woman had been stabbed by a man who had climbed through an apartment window. The victim later told police Frank stabbed her after she refused to have sex with him. She said he was angry she "switched" (cheated) on him. He concocted a story about an intruder, which she initially went along with.

According to Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic, Frank's final pre-trial hearing is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 9.