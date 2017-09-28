Somerset man charged in violent domestic assault

Jesse L. Kuschke was charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court Sept. 22 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, aggravated battery, misdemeanor battery — use of a dangerous weapon and false imprisonment, all with the domestic abuse modifier attached.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to 718 205th Ave. at 12:14 p.m. Sept. 21 by a third party who reported a violent domestic incident.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, and two children in the basement of the home. The woman requested an ambulance. She seemed confused and thought her jaw may have been broken.

She told police she argued with Kuschke about personal ads he allegedly placed on Craigslist. When she confronted him about the ads, he allegedly became angry, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the ground.

During the course of the incident, Kuschke allegedly choked her, punched her with a closed fist, sat on her head and face, kicked her in multiple places, head-butted her and stomped on her head while she was on the ground.

The woman said he left and she's not sure if she lost consciousness or not, but after some time he returned and tried to apologize. When she didn't answer, he again began punching her and pulling her hair. When he allegedly picked up a torch and walked toward her, she kicked at him and and yelled, trying to prevent him from burning her as he has allegedly done in the past. When she allegedly tried to leave the room, he grabbed her and threw her back down on the floor; three times he ripped off her clothes as she tried to leave, she said.

Sometime during the assault, Kuschke allegedly grabbed a screwdriver and made a stabbing motion toward her head; it scratched her ear. He also allegedly grabbed a full soda can and struck her in the face; she wondered if he had broken her jaw. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police apprehended Kuschke at 12:18 p.m. later that day on Highway 35/64 near the 150th Avenue overpass in a silver colored Saturn SUV belonging to a friend.

Kuschke told police he had argued with the woman verbally and that he had knocked a toaster off the kitchen counter and slammed the door when he left. Kuschke had a St. Croix County warrant out for his arrest; he was arrested and taken to jail.