Prescott Police: BBs damage DQ menu

Property damage/ vandalism

• Police responded to Dairy Queen at 11:16 a.m. Sept. 27 for a property damage complaint in which the menu board's plastic windows looked to have BB gun marks in them.

• Several vehicles parked at Prescott High School reported vandalism at 4:41 p.m. Sept. 27.

• Several kids were throwing toilet paper into the trees at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 28 at 815 Campbell St. The subjects fled prior to the complainant calling police. They were not located.

Arrests

• Joseph J. Krutke, 36, Prescott, was arrested for possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 28 at Cedar Lane and Mississippi Street.

• Corey W. Hanson, 47, Prescott, was arrested for a probation hold at 11:02 p.m. oct. 1 at 725 Shane Park Circle.

Medical help

• Police assisted at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Churchill Market when an elderly woman passed out after becoming dizzy. She declined transport by EMS and a courtesy ride was arranged.

• A man waved police down at 7:09 p.m. Sept. 30 at Jefferson and Wacota streets. He was concerned for his female passenger, who was intoxicated. She refused assistance and the driver brought her downtown to wait for a ride.

Traffic troubles

• Kelly A. Matzke, 32, Ellsworth, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 7:11 a.m. Sept. 26 at 1051 Orrin Road.

• Carl M. Balloy, 20, River Falls, was arrested for obstructing or resisting an officer after a traffic stop for no plate displayed at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 30 at highways 10 and 29.