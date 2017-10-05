Pierce County looks at keeping ag agent position vacant

The agriculture agent position in UW-Extension has been vacant for more than 18 months since the retirement of Greg Andrews in January 2016, but money has been held in contingency for the position totaling $29,000.

Administrative Coordinator Jo Ann Miller presented F&P a list of options to balance the upcoming 2018 budget culminated from the administration department.

In their findings, Miller gave the committee the option after suggestions were presented to pick and choose, not necessarily having to approve all suggestions at once.

Miller suggested the building outlay fund should receive the $29,000 that is placed in contingency, a department Miller said has been underfunded, with a budget of $13,187 in 2017.

Miller suggesting the following cuts:

• Eliminating a .5 FTE assistant attorney position, that had previously been rejected by the F & P Committee.

• Decreasing the budget for the Medical Examiner department from $71,580 to $53,580.

• In UW-Extension, eliminating the second support staff position, increase the first support staff position by five hours a week, up to 40 hours per week. Extension requested another $1,000, up to $13,000 in temporary worker wages.

• To take $20,000 from the budget of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

• Reorganizing the human services department, a move approved at the Sept. 26 Pierce County Board meeting.

These moves would save the county $246,520, according to Miller.

Miller also suggested, in regards to the 2019 budget, the committee consider allocating new tax levy funds from Human Services to move to Contingency to be used for more placements in Human Services at a later time, taking money from the $115,837 tax levy.

The committee needed to find a way to cut an additional $3,077 to balance the budget, so $33,933 would go in the contingency fund, rather than the $37,016.

Pierce County departments received the memo on Sept. 25 from administration.

The state had given Pierce County $2,077 on Sept. 25, then took back the money on Sept. 27. Miller said during the meeting that, "I was very upset with what the state did."

UW-Extension discussed

Questions arose immediately about the elimination of the agriculture agent position.

At the Sept. 26 Pierce County Board meeting, Supervisor Dean Bergseng (River Falls) encouraged F & P to keep at least $22,000 in Contingency for the possibility of Pierce County splitting an ag agent position with a neighboring county.

Polk, St. Croix, Dunn, and Pepin counties all have full-time agriculture agents.

"Three years ago we set a national record for only having three county agents in about 100 years," Bergseng said. "We're the only county to ever do that...Now you want to totally eliminate the Ag Extension position and program. The need is some less than it was a few years ago, but farmers, hobby farmers, larger and medium still need some of this help."

No one responded to Bergseng at the Pierce County Board meeting, who is the vice-chair of the Agriculture and Extension Committee.

At the F& P meeting, Supervisor and Agriculture and Extension Committee member LeRoy Peterson spoke, after arriving late, saying the county has gotten by without an agriculture agent and would recommend not bringing one back.

"We've gotten along without 'em for a year-and-a-half, almost two years," Peterson said. "I don't know. I guess we can continue. A little more work for Frank, Lori, and the rest of them."

Pierce County Board Chair and F & P Committee Chair Jeff Holst seconded Peterson's observations, comparing the position to not having a wife.

"Well, I look at it like kind of having a wife now," Holst said. "And she's gone. And when she's gone for 18 months, pretty quick, you really don't miss her. And that's kind of what happened with this."

Holst said the county has to think about the needs and wants from all departments and was critical of the UW-Extension program.

"So, I mean, I think it's I understand the want and the need but I also understand the wants and needs from Human Services, the Sheriff's Department, the Treasurer's Office...you people have spent two years working on your model," Holst said. "In those two years, we've kept something running. As far as I'm concerned, the state abandoned us two years ago. We still don't have a working model...I think they don't really know what they're going to do yet."

Pierce County 4-H Youth Development Agent Frank Ginther suggested keeping some money in the budget, to make Pierce County seem like a viable option for future ag agent funding.

Ginther said at a later date, that the Extension office still receives around "500 calls a year" from residents who are looking for help with everyday agricultural needs.

Area Extension Director Kristen Bruder, who has overseen Pierce, St. Croix, and Polk counties since July, said Extension is beginning two waves of hiring.

At a later date, Bruder said she was "surprised" by the board's decision as Pierce County is "predominantly a strong agricultural community." Due to lack of support and not hearing anything about this type of move at the August Agriculture and Extension Committee, Bruder said Pierce County was selected as a place of high need for new hires, but now Extension is unsure.

"Pierce County was one of the first waves of hires, but given the no support we were hearing we weren't quite comfortable with pursuing that," Bruder said. "We had cut that back until maybe the second round of hiring by the first part next year."

Bruder told the Herald that ultimately, the move will affect constituents in Pierce County greatly, especially since other area agriculture agents in different counties are helping fill in, but if Pierce County doesn't want to support, those agriculture agents may not be available.

"A lot of the [agriculture] type of work has been picked up by area counties," Bruder said. "We do that because there's support for that position. It's not fair for the other counties to give their services when [Pierce County] won't support it."

Pierce County Horticulture Educator Diana Alfuth was not present at the meeting, but said while larger farmers will hire consultants, the Extension program, and by proxy the agriculture agent, help smaller farmers with alternative agriculture questions.

F & P members agreed with administration's suggestion for UW-Extension. However, Ginther said the additions approved will "help" with their workload.

Bergseng said he plans on reaching out to citizens in the community and fellow board members to challenge the ruling of eliminating the agriculture agent position at the Oct. 24 Pierce County Board meeting, where the first draft of the 2018 budget will be reviewed, and the Nov. 14 Pierce County Board meeting, where the final draft will be reviewed.

Study ordered, suggestions approved

"It is going to continue to get tighter and tighter," Miller said. "The model we have is people come and then we have this stress of trying to balance that out. Not that new personnel isn't needed, but I think there needs to be a new way of thinking."

With the 2019 budget potentially being tight, Miller said the way things are done in all departments needs to be observed.

"...We have to look at reorganization," Miller said. "We saw reorganization in Human Services and a reorganization in Administration, where we're shifting priorities, people around, trying to meet the needs without grabbing additional resources."

Holst said after Jan. 1, a study by a third party company should be conducted in each department and the #33,933 placed in the contingency fund should be used to fund these studies.

"We're not picking on Human Services, this is just where we're going to start," Holst said.

The F & P Committee unanimously approved an organizational study of the Human Services department to determine, analyze and examine how each service is provided, how each is funded, the level of effort of staff for each service, the clientele base, and the level of availability of alternative providers for these clients. The $33,933 contingency fund will pay for the study. The board also unanimously approved the budget recommendations as they were presented by Miller.