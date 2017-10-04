Hager City woman charged with hitting vulnerable adult

According to the complaint:

A 58-year-old man called police at 1:46 p.m. June 23 from a rural Hager City residence to report an alleged assault. He said his girlfriend, Anderson, had hit him in the face with closed fists 15 to 20 times on Father's Day. He told authorities he had been visiting with his adult son as it was Father's Day. Upon his departure, he went into the house, where Anderson seemed "irritated with something.

He said he was unsure why she began hitting him as that day is fuzzy, but he believes he received a concussion. Police photographed his black eye. He claimed to experience headaches and nausea for days. He said she wasn't drinking that day, and he had had one drink.

When police interviewed Anderson, who had been ordered to move out of the home by the alleged victim, she told police she hit him, but denied punching him. She claimed they argued after his son left due to a comment she made about Mother's Day, after which he began calling her names. She said she slapped him as he followed her in his wheelchair, berating her. She also said she felt "horrible about it" and can't believe she did it.

Anderson is scheduled to appear at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 14 in court for a preliminary hearing.