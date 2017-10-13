Prescott Police: Chainsaw and purse stolen

• A caller reported a semi stuck in a driveway at 9:25 a.m. Oct. 3 at W12799 Highway 10. The semi got back onto the road by the time police arrived.

Vandalism

• A woman reported damage to the driver's side of a truck at 12:48 p.m. Oct. 3 at 390 S. Locust St. It appeared to be caused by a key. She said it must have occurred sometime between Saturday night and Tuesday morning when it was noticed. There are no suspects.

• Bailey J. Langer, 19, Prescott, was cited for criminal damage to property after an alleged incident at 11:13 p.m. at 1000 Canton St. The caller's tires had been slashed; the caller identified a suspect, who said he was not around town.

Missing person

A juvenile left unsupervised for five minutes was found at 7:20 p.m. Oct. 3 at Churchill Market, where the juvenile had walked and was located by an unknown citizen. The child was picked up by the parents and returned home without incident.

Sticky fingers

• Police took a theft report at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 4 at MissCroix Marina. There are no suspects.

• A woman reported a window broken out of her car and a set of keys and purse stolen from her vehicle at 7:36 p.m. Oct. 5 at 1220 St. Croix St.

• A complainant reported the theft of a Husqvarna chainsaw at 6:34 a.m. oct. 6 at 988 Flora Square. The chainsaw was taken from a shed during the night.

• A money box was reported stolen and a wood storage structure for firewood vandalized, at 10:02 a.m. Oct. 6 at 354 S. Flora St.

• A man reported the lock on his storage unit cut and replaced with a new lock at 11:20 a.m. Oct. 8 at Canton and Hilton streets. Items were also missing.

Harassment complaints

• Susan E. Knoll, 28, Prescott, was cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to a harassment complaint at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 5 at 753 Helen St. Police said after meeting with the caller, suspects and other people in the building, no evidence proved an incident occurred.

• Police were called to 753 Helen St. at 12:52 a.m. Oct. 7 for a report of someone/people running up and down the halls swearing. Officers saw no violations and heard no excessive noise.

Suspicions arise

• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:49 a.m. Oct. 6 at Cedar Lane/Monroe Street in the back of St. Joseph Cemetery. The vehicle belonged to a hunter.

• A man talking to his mother on the phone while on a walk drew suspicion at 7:02 a.m. Oct. 6 at Lawrence and Washington streets from a caller. The man lived a couple of blocks away.

• A caller reported a man staggering down the street at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 at Helen and Monroe streets. Police made contact and determined the subject was drinking. The subject was released pending contact with probation and parole.

Traffic troubles

• Eirka N. Simmons, 27, St. Paul, was cited for no proof of insurance, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for no license plates and loud exhaust at 10:32 p.m. Oct. 3 at Elm and Kinnickinnic streets.

• Brandon Chue-Fang Lee, 23, St. Paul, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 8:08 a.m. Oct. 5 at 570th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

• L. Fredrickson-Gosewich, 29, St. Paul, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:13 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 300 block of Lake Street.

• Kayleigh M. Maloney, 19, Falcon Heights, Minnesota, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 6 at Highway 35 and Dexter Street.

• Linda M. Pahl, 60, Prescott, was cited for failure to stop at red traffic light and warned for failure to yield for emergency vehicles after a traffic stop at 10:46 p.m. Oct. 7 at Highway 10 and Broad Street.

• Meghan B. Tousignant, 34, Savage, Minnesota, was cited after a two-vehicle crash at 5:09 p.m. Oct. 8 at Broad and Kinnickinnic streets. No one reported injuries and all refused EMS.