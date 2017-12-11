Change in testimony delays Red Wing murder trial

The attorney for Charles Deonta Jones, 27, asked the court for a continuance Dec. 11 in the wake of the change in testimony. No other witnesses set to testify in the trial claimed to have seen the shooting occur.

District Court Judge Kevin Mark granted the continuance given the substantial change from the witness's prior testimony and the detriment the revelation would have on the defense without an opportunity for additional discovery in the case. He set a new trial date of Feb. 5, 2018.

PREVIOUSLY: Red Wing murder suspect led Wis. deputy on 120-mph chase, charges say

The prosecution objected to the trial delay, noting the county disclosed the new information immediately.

Jones faces second- and third-degree murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of Dangelo William Masterjohn, 27, in Red Wing's east end. Jones also is charged with second-degree manslaughter as well as three other felonies and two gross misdemeanors stemming from the incident.

Jones allegedly shot Masterjohn at short range around midnight April 18 inside Jones's home, according to the criminal complaint. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the two men had an argument during a gathering at the residence. Witnesses said they left the residence after the argument escalated and then heard a single gunshot from inside, the complaint states. Masterjohn is said to have exited the house and went down Sanderson Street where his body was discovered on the ground by police.

Jones was arrested at gunpoint April 18 in Pierce County where he allegedly led deputies there on a high-speed chase after running a stop sign, according to court documents in Wisconsin. Jones allegedly fled from his vehicle on foot holding a handgun. A felony charge of eluding an officer remains open in Pierce County.

Jones is charged in Goodhue County with second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated, second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and third-degree murder. The second-degree murder charges each carry a sentence of 40 years in prison.

He is being held in the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bail.

