To help prevent impaired driving, Prescott police will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin in the initiative, which continues through New Year's Day.

"Impaired drivers put everyone at risk—themselves, their passengers and all those along our roadways," said Interim Police Chief Rob Funk. "As part of the 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' event, our officers will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours to discourage people from making the dangerous and irresponsible decision of getting behind the wheel impaired."

Prescott police suggests all motorists take steps to protect themselves and others:

• Ensure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up—every day, every trip. Watch your speed; be patient and alert.

• If you plan to celebrate, choose a sober designated driver.

• If you're feeling buzzed, you likely are over the .08 BAC limit and should not drive. Take public transit, a taxi, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.

• The Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers a free "Drive Sober mobile app" that includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, and find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone's GPS to locate alternative transportation.

• Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.