River Falls police blotter: Man in snowbank has fake ID

Lying in a snowbank

Dawsen Jade Cossalter, 18, Esko, Minnesota, was cited $187 for ID Card violation and $187 for underage drinking at 12:34 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 after police were sent to Main and Union streets to check on the welfare of a man reportedly lying in the road. Cossalter was found lying half in the road and half in a snowbank. When asked where he was, Cossalter said he was in Eau Claire. Cossalter initially gave police an ID for an "Austin Cossalter." But, when police called the last two contacts in Cossalter's phone to find a friend to assist Cossalter, they were told his first name was "Dawsen." Police found another ID in Cossalter's wallet, giving his age as 18.

He was taken to the River Falls Police department, where he reportedly told police he had been drinking downtown and had used his older brother's ID to get into bars. He was cited and released to the custody of a friend.

Traffic troubles

Paul Edward Cleveland, 29, River Falls, was cited $111.40 for inattentive driving at 7:18 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 after being involved in a two-vehicle accident. Cleveland reported that he glanced at the road but did not see that the vehicle in front of him was yielding for other motorists. He hit the other vehicle.

'You can't prove it'

Kimberly E. Musser, 50, River Falls, was arrested for disorderly conduct at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 9 after an incident at a residence in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive, where Musser was found in the lobby of an apartment complex sitting on a bench. She allegedly told police she had punched a wall and argued with another person. Police reported she appeared obviously intoxicated. Another person said Musser had yelled and screamed at her, then punched a wall. When police asked her if she had another place to stay, Musser said she could drive to Hudson.

Police told her no, she could not drive, as she had been drinking. Musser allegedly denied drinking and swore at officers, saying it could not be proven that she had been drinking. She refused a preliminary breath test and continued to swear at officers. She was arrested and taken to St. Croix County Jail.

Baggie in bra

Hailey R. Huseby, 18, Hudson, was cited $187 for possession of drug paraphernalia at 3:49 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11. Police observed Huseby driving a vehicle with a Wisconsin truck license plate that was not a truck. Police pulled her over on Maple Street. She was given a verbal warning about the license plate. A search of Huseby's vehicle did not reveal any illegal items. However, police found a scale on Huseby's person, which had meth residue on it. A small gem baggie of meth was later found in Huseby's bra. She was arrested, taken to River Falls Police Department and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released to her mother.

Domestic incident

James Bryant MacTavish, 50, River Falls, was arrested for disorderly conduct at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 13. At about 7:57 p.m., police were sent to an address in the 500 block of North Dallas Street. A woman said she had been pushed into a wall in the kitchen and hit her head, but did not need medical attention. Police found MacTavish kneeling with his hands above his head. He had allegedly argued with the woman and the two had reportedly had a physical fight. He was arrested and taken to St. Croix County Jail.

Sticky fingers

• Koren Marie Wood, 35, River Falls, was arrested for retail theft after an incident at 6:31 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Family Fresh. Loss prevention staff reported that a female entered the store, selected a reusable bag, and filled it with items with an estimated value of about $50. The next day, an officer reportedly made contact with the suspect, identifying her as Wood. She allegedly admitted to taking the items and said she did not notice she had not paid for them. She said she was under a lot of stress and always pays for her groceries. She was cited $187, fingerprinted, and issued a one-year no-trespass notice to Family Fresh.

• A former River Falls resident who moved to South Carolina last year reported several items she believes were stolen during her move in 2016, including sterling silver jewelry items and two Gopro cameras.

• On Dec. 13, a River Falls resident reported clothing stolen from Southtown Cleaners. The estimated cost of the missing clothing is $300.