Inmate charged after jail fight

Pierce County prosecutors allege 25-year-old Raymond N. Evans wrapped his legs around the inmate and began strangling him during a Nov. 19 incident in the jail.

Evans, a Menomonie resident being housed on Dunn County sexual assault charges, has been in the Pierce County Jail since July 10. The alleged victim, St. Paul resident Ivan E. Shapiro, has been in jail since Oct. 19 on a Pierce County conviction for misdemeanor theft.

According to a criminal complaint, Shapiro reported the incident at 3:44 p.m. He told jailers that he was lying on his bunk when Evans pulled him off it and assaulted him.

Deputies reviewed video surveillance of the incident, which showed Shapiro on his bunk while Evans was at a table. Evans allegedly stood up aggressively, then launched a chair before allegedly approaching Shapiro and pulling him off his bunk. The video shows the two men wrestling on the ground, "Evans with his legs wrapped around the neck and throat area of Shapiro," the charging document states.

Shapiro explained to jailers that tension arose on the cellblock after inmates were watching football on TV. The Vikings and Packers games were over, so inmates agreed to watch a movie, Shapiro told authorities. However, he said, Evans wanted to watch more football and changed the channel — an action that prompted Shapiro to protest, he reported.

Evans corroborated much of that story, but told jailers that Shapiro called him "rapist" while protesting the TV channel change. That angered Evans, he allegedly admitted, and led to him confronting Shapiro.

A third inmate who witnessed the incident said there'd been tension between the two men in prior weeks and that Evans "just got fed up with it and had an outburst," the complaint states.

Evans makes his initial appearance on the new charge on March 5.