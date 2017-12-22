Woman, 56, charged with selling pot

The suspect, Marie T. Allen, 56, was charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court with two felonies — delivering THC and THC possession with intent to deliver. She's also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.

Allen, who listed a Cottage Grove, Minn., address at her initial court appearance Dec. 14, posted $500 cash bond on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint:

New Richmond police, assisted by St. Croix County sheriff's deputies, arranged a controlled drug buy involving a confidential informant. The informant had arranged to buy an ounce of pot from Allen for $210 at the Family Fresh store in New Richmond.

The informant, outfitted by police with a recording device and cash, told officers that Allen would be driving an SUV, later learned to be a 2012 Nissan Rogue.

Officers arrived ahead of time and watched the Rogue park near the grocery store before leaving and meeting up with the informant on West Fifth Street near South Minnesota Avenue.

Authorities then stopped Allen's SUV, took her into custody and found her with $260 cash. A sheriff's K-9 team detected drugs in the vehicle, which prompted a search.

A ziplock bag containing 68 grams of suspected pot was marked "haze." Another bag marked "blue dream" was also found with 23 grams of suspected pot. The search also turned up the $210 in pre-recorded bills, a digital scale and a cellphone.

The total amount seized, including 27 grams of suspected marijuana purchased by the informant, totaled 0.26 pounds.

Allen's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4.