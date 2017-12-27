New Richmond teen enters plea in fatal crash case
A New Richmond teenager pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
Dalton R. Mundle, 19, entered the plea to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle during a Dec. 20 hearing. Prosecutors allege Mundle was under the influence at the time of a Jan. 30 crash that left a passenger, 19-year-old New Richmond resident Jordan Tulgren, dead. An 18-year-old female passenger from Baldwin was also injured in the crash.
Mundle also pleaded guilty to a third underage drinking offense at the hearing.
A homicide by vehicle with use of controlled substance charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which also sees a misdemeanor offense related to the injured passenger disappear. A bail jumping charge related to a curfew violation was dismissed by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman at the hearing.
Assistant St. Croix County District Attorney Alexis McKinley said there was a joint sentencing recommendation, but she did not elaborate on its details after the hearing.
Mundle will be sentenced March 14.