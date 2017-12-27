Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    New Richmond teen enters plea in fatal crash case

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:03 p.m.
    Dalton Mundle

    A New Richmond teenager pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

    Dalton R. Mundle, 19, entered the plea to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle during a Dec. 20 hearing. Prosecutors allege Mundle was under the influence at the time of a Jan. 30 crash that left a passenger, 19-year-old New Richmond resident Jordan Tulgren, dead. An 18-year-old female passenger from Baldwin was also injured in the crash.

    Mundle also pleaded guilty to a third underage drinking offense at the hearing.

    A homicide by vehicle with use of controlled substance charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which also sees a misdemeanor offense related to the injured passenger disappear. A bail jumping charge related to a curfew violation was dismissed by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman at the hearing.

    Assistant St. Croix County District Attorney Alexis McKinley said there was a joint sentencing recommendation, but she did not elaborate on its details after the hearing.

    Mundle will be sentenced March 14.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsDalton Mundlenew richmondVehicular homicideWisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness