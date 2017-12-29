Erik Lee Feagler, 36, now faces a felony charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The woman described a violent encounter after the two met at a Woodbury bar Dec. 24 and agreed to meet at a room in a nearby hotel.

Police arrested Feagler, who said he hadn't done "anything ultra-aggressive," after the woman told police he held her head underwater in the hotel room jacuzzi before forcefully penetrating her.

Feagler was released from the Washington County Jail Dec. 27. His first court appearance is scheduled Jan. 25.

According to the criminal complaint:

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman asking for a ride. The woman seemed to be asking for help in coded speech. She said she believed she was in danger.

Dispatchers determined her location before the call abruptly cut out.

When a Woodbury police officer called the woman back, she answered with a quiet voice, speaking in one-word answers, until police arrived at the hotel.

Officers entered the hotel room with a key from the front desk and detained Feagler.

A "substantial" amount of water appeared to have been splashed onto the floor near a partially filled jacuzzi tub, along with wet towels and pair of men's underwear.

Officers also saw locks of hair that matched the woman's on the hotel bed, in the jacuzzi and elsewhere in the hotel room.

The woman told officers she and Feagler agreed to rent a hotel room after they met at a nearby bar, where Feagler bought her several drinks throughout the night. She said theygot into the jacuzzi at some point and Feagler looked at her in a way that scared her.

Feagler then grabbed her by the back of the neck and forced her head underwater about five times, she told officers. She said she thought she was going to die.

She pretended to call her sister and dialed 911 when they got out of the jacuzzi.

The woman said the call cut out when Feagler forced her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her.

During his statement to police, Feagler denied holding her head underwater. He said that he had pulled her hair, but stated that "girls like that."

Feagler, according to the complaint, told police he acted "within the means of normalcy" and was unable to have sex at the time because of his alcohol consumption.