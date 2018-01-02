• Deputies were called at 4:13 a.m. Dec. 23 to W829 County Road G in Elmwood for an unwanted intoxicated person. A 31-year-old Red Wing man was arrested on warrants, including one from Clark County.

• A motorist was stopped at 1:53 a.m. Dec. 24 at Highway 63 and County Road V in Ellsworth for speeding and operating left of center. The driver, a 33-year-old Ellsworth man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense, operating after revocation and obstructing or resisting an officer.

Bay City vandalism

Vandalism was reported Dec. 28 at N1378 Elsa Court in Bay City. A complainant reported someone tipped over his garbage can and threw eggs at his house.

Loose dogs in Ellsworth

A caller reported dogs were running loose Dec. 26 near W7650 County Road V in Ellsworth. Deputies arrived to find dogs loose and near the road. The dogs' owner was warned and told he could be ticketed for having animal at large.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies went Dec. 22 to W2728 690th Ave. in Spring Valley to find a man with an active arrest warrant. A 52-year-old Spring Valley man was found and arrested.

• A deputy on patrol at 1:31 a.m. Dec. 24 stopped a vehicle after observing it pull into two different driveways with its headlights off. The driver reported being scared to pull into the actual driveway.

• A deputy stopped at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 27 to check on a car parked on the side of the road at 920th Street and Highway 65 in River Falls. The driver said she was waiting for her windows to defrost. The deputy let the woman use his ice scraper. She continued on her way afterward.

• A caller reported being the target of a suspicious photographer Dec. 28 near County Road K and Highway 35 in Hager City. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

Accidents

• A crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Dec. 18 at N6191 740th St. in Ellsworth. There was a report of an injured party. Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Ellsworth man on suspicion of OWI-second offense.

• Officers were called to a one-vehicle rollover crash at 7:36 a.m. Dec. 19 at 330th Avenue and County Road P in Elmwood. The driver lost control, struck a guardrail and rolled.

• A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:28 p.m. Dec. 19 at Highway 10 and 1090th Street in Hager City. All people involved denied medical attention. A Red Wing man was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.