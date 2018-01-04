The man, being held in St. Croix County jail on $25,000 cash bond, is charged with first-degree intentional attempted homicide, substantial battery and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety — all felonies. Martinez pleaded not guilty on Nov. 15 to all charges, including a misdemeanor offense.

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 29 incident at his mother's New Richmond home, where Martinez allegedly put a gun to her head. He pulled the trigger twice, but it misfired both times, authorities allege. Martinez then allegedly beat his mother in front of his children, before police arrived and arrested him.

A status conference for the case was set for Jan. 30.