Man charged after suspected assault, robbery in Hudson

A second man sought in connection with the incident remained at large, Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said.

According to Jensen:

Officers were called at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, to the 700 block of Second Street. Investigation revealed Bowser, of Charlotte, N.C. was driven to the River City Center parking lot by the victim. Jensen said it wasn't clear why they, along with the second man, were there.

The second man assaulted the woman there while Bowser "was trying to get sexual contact" from her, Jensen said. The woman's purse and money were taken during the incident, the chief noted. He said the woman was not seriously injured.

Bowser left his wallet behind after he and the other man left the scene. He was arrested in front of Arby's on Crest View Drive inside the cab of a semi-trailer his family owns.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman ordered Bowser held on $500 cash bond in advance of a Jan. 30 pretrial hearing.