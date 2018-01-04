Hudson School District sent a message to parents that Hudson Prairie Elementary and Hudson Middle School went into modified lockdown, which prevented students from going outside for recess or other activities.

Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said the status was ordered as a precautionary measure while the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office investigated an incident from earlier in the day involving someone who "might have a connection" with the schools.

He said there was a heightened police presence at both buildings during dismissal "to be sure people feel safe."

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said Thursday afternoon there was an active investigation surrounding the incident, though details were not available.

A second message announced the lockdown was lifted during dismissal exercises. The message noted that students who live within a mile of the incident were held at the school until police cleared the area, or until parents could pick the children up.