Pierce County sheriff's blotter: Spotlight draws arrest

Puppy mill report investigated

The state's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reported receiving information Jan. 5 about a puppy mill in Ellsworth. A department official left a business card at the site, which was unoccupied at the time of the visit. Possible law enforcement assistance could be requested if the official returned.

Traffic trouble

• Deputies performed a traffic stop at 12:49 a.m. Jan. 1 on 785th Street in Hager City after learning a vehicle's registered owner didn't have a valid driver's license. The driver, a Maplewood, Minn., woman was later arrested on on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession and THC possession. A passenger from Peever, S.D., was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.

• A deputy on patrol at 3:17 a.m. Jan. 6 stopped a speeder at County Road QQ and Highway 29 in Prescott. The driver, a 33-year-old River Falls man, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense.

• A deputy on patrol at 9:52 p.m. Jan. 6 stopped a speeder at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City. The smell of marijuana was detected, which prompted a search of the car. Deputies found pot, drug paraphernalia and alcohol. Two females in the car were ticketed for marijuana possession. The driver was warned for speeding. All four of the occupants were warned about underage alcohol possession.

Maiden Rock arrest

Officers were called at 5:33 p.m. Jan. 3 to N520 County Road S in Maiden Rock for a domestic disturbance. A 40-year-old Maiden Rock man was later arrested on suspicion of two counts of strangulation and suffocation and one count of disorderly conduct.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies searched the County Road AA area in Maiden Rock Jan. 2 after a report of an "extremely high" woman coming to the door of a house. The suspect was not found.

• A Spring Valley caller reported Jan. 2 that he would be having a fire. He was told to call the township. While attempting to pass along that information, the caller said he didn't have a pencil and abruptly hung up.

• An Amazon Kindle was reported stolen Jan. 4 from N1441 747th St. in Hager City.

• Officers responded Jan. 5 to a home on Highway 10 in Ellsworth for a report of assaultive and disorderly people. Deputies spoke with people involved in the complaint, none of whom wished to pursue charges as long as the behavior stopped. The suspects were picked up by family members.